With opening day just around the corner, crews are putting the finishing touches on the new Ramcharger 8 lift after splicing the haul rope together. PHOTOS COURTESY OF BIG SKY RESORT

EBS STAFF

Big Sky Resort had already received over 6 feet of snow as of EBS press time on Nov. 18, more than any other ski resort in the Northern Rockies and opens Thanksgiving Day with excellent early-season conditions.

On Nov.15, a crew of 40 team members from Big Sky Resort, Doppelmayr, and Fatzer ropes worked together to splice the 78,000-pound haul rope for the new Ramcharger 8 chairlift. Once the haul rope is on the lower bullwheel, crews will check for alignment, finish up wiring, chair assembly and terminal assembly, planning to finish the project by mid-December. Nearly all of the chairs, each more than 15 feet wide and weighing over a ton, have been hung on parking rails in the chair barn near the top of the lift.

Big Sky Resort also recently announced the lineup for the 13th annual Big Sky Big Grass music festival, which in years past has been held in early February, but this winter will take place April 11-14. The four-day festival will include a mix of small-stage and large-venue shows at Montana Jack, Chet’s Lounge, the Carabiner and the Missouri Ballroom.

The lineup includes nationally recognized acts such as Sam Bush Band, The Travelin’ McCourys, Drew Emmitt Band featuring Jeff Austin, as well as Boulder-based Grant Farm, and Montana’s Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs. The Treasure State’s finest bluegrass talent will also be on hand, including The Lil Smokies, Bozeman roots-rock band The Hawthorne Roots, and local acoustic group Lone Mountain Trio.

Big Sky Resort will once again this season partner with Bozeman-based Eagle Mount to offer adaptive snow-sports lessons for children and adults with a wide range of physical and developmental disabilities. The Eagle Mount Big Sky ski program is still looking for more volunteers for the upcoming season.

As part of their preparation for the ski program, volunteers will receive professional training in specialized skills to assist stand-up skiers, bi-skiers, mono-skiers, and/or snowboarders. Ski lessons are based at both the Big Sky Mountain Village and the Madison base area.

Volunteer Schedule for Eagle Mount Big Sky Ski Program

Dry Land Training: Nov. 28 – Water and Sewer Building, 5:30–7 p.m.

On Snow Training: Dec. 15-16 – Madison Ballroom/Huntley Lodge 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit eaglemount.org or call (406) 539-5520.