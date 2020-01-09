The 5 Browns to wow at WMPAC

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – As part of an ongoing mission to bring diverse and world-class talent to Big Sky, the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is hosting a unique performance on Jan. 11: The 5 Browns, a group of Juilliard-trained siblings with a prescient ability to meld the sounds of five grand pianos into new and winning takes on the classical music genre.

Dubbed “extraordinary” by Oprah Winfrey, the group has also performed on “60 Minutes” and each of The 5 Browns’ three albums have held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Classical Album Chart.

Accepted simultaneously to Juilliard, a first-ever for New York’s world-renowned school of music, art and performance, the five members of the band will wow at the WMPAC with their complex arrangements with no other instrumental or vocal accompaniment.

For the WMPAC staff, pulling off such an event is also nuanced; it’s no small feat to transport five grand pianos to the heart of the Montana Rockies, all with heated tractor-trailers and an entire crew of piano movers.

Visit warrenmillerpac.org for more information.