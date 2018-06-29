Chad and Sarah Oullette outside their new storefront for The Cave Spirits and Gifts, where they have more space for storage and growth opportunities. PHOTO BY MATTHEW HODGSON

Tasting room planned for former space

By Matthew Hodgson EBS Editorial Assistant

BIG SKY – The only state liquor store in Big Sky, The Cave Spirits and Gifts, has moved to a new location near Roxy’s Market and officially opened its doors Tuesday, June 19.

The Cave offers a wide selection of fine wines, beer, liquor and gourmet foods. The store also serves as a local shop for Montana gift items.

The new building, designed by the owners of The Cave, Chad and Sarah Oullette, offers much more storage space and room for future expansion.

“We designed [the building] and built it for growth,” Chad said.

“It’s more of a custom building for the liquor store in terms of delivery, space and the cooler system,” Sarah added.

The Oullettes purchased The Cave in 2007 and the business has been growing and expanding for the last 11 years. The Cave currently supplies and delivers alcohol to 32 locations around Big Sky.

The Cave’s original location in the Market Place Building in Town Center will open as a new tasting room and liquor store later in July. A former employee of The Cave, Kara Blodgett, along with her husband, Ben, plan to open The Rocks Tasting Room and Liquor Store.

“Half of this place is going to be just a small liquor store—beer, wine, and liquor—and the other half of the store is going to be a tasting room where our idea is to focus on Montana spirits,” Blodgett said.

She also hopes to eventually build a kitchen, along with other renovations, and to serve food cooked by Ben, who has 18 years of culinary experience, including at Big Sky’s The Cabin Bar & Grill and Storm Castle Café in Bozeman.

“I’m hoping that, with folks that come in, we’ll be able to take the time and explain all the Montana spirits and what Montana has to offer,” she said.

The Oullettes are excited about the new location for The Cave, and hope it’s their last. They’ve moved the business three times since 2006 and are ready to settle into a permanent space.