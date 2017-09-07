On Saturday, Sept. 9, IndepenDANCE Community Dance Project presents their ninth annual production, “Eclipse,” at 2 and 7 p.m. at The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman. The production features the work of more than 20 choreographers and 100 dancers. PHOTO COURTESY OF SHAYNA NICOLE PHOTOGRAPHY

On Saturday, Sept. 9, IndepenDANCE Community Dance Project presents their ninth annual production, “Eclipse,” at 2 and 7 p.m. For nearly a decade, dancers of all backgrounds and styles have come together to create a unique collaboration of movement for an annual production. With more than 20 choreographers and 100 dancers, this year’s “Eclipse,” hosted by comedic actress Heidi Krutchkoff, keeps with that tradition.

“The Last Laugh,” a funny and thought-provoking documentary starring some of comedy’s biggest stars, will screen Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. Comedians Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, Sarah Silverman, Gilbert Gottfried, and many other critical thinkers, as well as Holocaust survivors themselves address comedy’s ultimate taboo. “The Last Laugh” offers fresh insights into the Holocaust, the collective psyche, and what else—9/11, AIDS, racism—is or isn’t off-limits in a society that prizes freedom of speech. The film dares to ask uncomfortable questions about free speech, with unexpectedly hilarious results that have left audiences both laughing and appreciating the importance of humor even in the face of events that evoke tears. Director Ferne Pearlstein and Holocaust survivor Renee Firestone will be present for a Q&A following the film.



Visit theellentheatre.com for tickets or call (406) 585-5885.