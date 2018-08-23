Local TV and radio personality Missy O’Malley will emcee a celebration of female artists at the Rialto on Aug. 24. PHOTO COURTESY OF AMELIA ANN PHOTOGRAPHY

Missy O’Malley to emcee celebration of women in the arts

EBS STAFF

On Friday, Aug. 24, the Rialto Bozeman will host a unique multi-media evening featuring local female artists contributing to the community through diverse forms of creative expression.

In addition to live musical performances by The Sleepless Elite and Damsel in the Dollhouse, there will be a screening of Megan Brotherton’s short film “Everybody Does It;” a poetry reading by Carson Evans, storytelling by Jenny Hatchadorian, and comedy from Aislinn O’Connor. Local celebrity news anchor and radio personality, Missy O’Malley—aka DJ Miss Illaneous—will emcee the event.

Upstairs in the Light Box will be an exhibit of photography, textiles, paintings, print works, jewelry, cyanotypes and ceramics by local artists Angela Yonke, Meghan Purcell, Marla Goodman, Jasmine Synder, Jane Herzog, Kelly Packer, Carly Shoen, Kathryn Murphy, Katie Meyer, Tracy Chubbs, Greta Moore, Cristina Marian, Florence MacDonald, Lauren Woods, Celeste Morans, and Hannah Uhde.

About the performers:

Damsel in the Dollhouse is Nina Tucciarelli, a Bozeman artist who has forged a diverse career in music, theatre, dance, photography, costume design, and visual media.

Carolina Kehoe, on electric ukulele and lead vocals; and drummer Bay Carter make up The Sleepless Elite. While attending Boston’s Berklee School of Music, Kehoe, formerly of Livingston, met Ben Deily of The Lemonheads, who urged her to begin writing her own music. She plugged her ukulele into a Fender amp and The Sleepless Elite was born.

Missy O’Malley hails from the booming metropolis of Bismarck, North Dakota, and moved to Bozeman in 2005 to pursue the lifelong dream of being a ski bum. One day, while teaching snowboarding lessons at Bridger Bowl and waiting tables, O’Malley waited on the program director of Clear Channel Radio who convinced her to quit her day job and start up in radio. She moved around the airwaves, hosting the morning show on MY 103.5 and afternoons and evenings on KissFM.

Eventually she started volunteering at Bozeman’s alternative, volunteer-run station KGLT as co-host on the Magic Monday show.

Throughout the years, O’Malley has hosted hundreds of events, DJed everything from bar mitzvahs to clubs, from massive events to weddings. In the summer of 2016, she attended Missouri Auction School and now is a licensed auctioneer.

She started with KBZK in the summer of 2015 as the “Half-off Dining” host and joined Montana this Morning as a producer, reporter and co-anchor to Chet Layman in February 2016.

When not on air or hosting an event, you can find O’Malley sliding on the slopes, hiking throughout the valley, gallivanting the globe or taking a much needed nap.

Comedian Aislinn O’Connor got her start in the Portland, Oregon, standup scene, performing at popular showcases such as Keep It Like a Secret and Fly-Ass Jokes. Since moving to Bozeman in 2016, O’Connor has been a featured performer at local monthly showcases ComedyGate and Cackling Eagles. She also organized a winter 2018 comedy show at the Roxy Theater in Missoula to benefit Montana nonprofits.

Jenny Hatchadorian was an award-winning filmmaker before turning to comedic essays. Her work can be found online at Story Club Magazine and on the podcast Everything Good. Her essay “New Family” won Story Club Cleveland’s Audience Award in 2017. She is currently at work on a book of essays.

“The Future is Female” begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24 at the Rialto in downtown Bozeman. Visit rialtobozeman.com for more information.