Austin Samuels runs the ball while Cole March blocks for him. The Big Horns beat the Box Elder High Bears 58-30 in their first game of the season on Aug. 24. PHOTO BY BAY STEPHENS

By Bay Stephens

EBS Staff Writer

Football

On Aug. 24, the Lone Peak gridiron gang routed Box Elder High, 58-30, at home for their first game of the season. Box Elder had the weight on the mountain boys, but the Big Horns had the speed and connectivity when it came to the passing game.

Box Elder scored first but were immediately answered on the ensuing kickoff when Big Horn junior Austin Samuels ran the ball deep into enemy territory. On the next play, senior halfback Kegan Babick waltzed into the end zone, then did it again for the extra two points to tie the game, 8-8. Among other touchdowns and stellar plays, freshman Bennet Miller caught a high-flying pass down the middle from junior quarterback Frankie Starz and jogged into the end zone untouched: not a bad way to start off freshman year.

The next Lone Peak football game is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, at Park City.

Volleyball

During the fifth Battle in Big Sky invitational volleyball tournament, Lone Peak took the contest at their home court Aug. 25 against six visiting teams: West Yellowstone, Shields Valley, White Sulphur Springs, Fromberg, Harrison/Willow Creek and Sheridan.

In an eight-game bracket with a three-game guarantee, both the Big Horn varsity and JV teams made it through all eight rounds. Head coach Missy Botha said that the tournament was a good way to warm up the team for the regular season, allowing them to get used to their positions and rotations.

“Our success during the coming season is going to boil down to how well we pass the ball,” Botha wrote in an email. “I have been boring the girls to tears with passing drills and form. That is exactly what made the difference at the tourney.

“The solid passing from Kodi Boersma and Chloe Hammond made it possible for Ivy Hicks to put up some beautiful sets to Solae Swenson and Brooke Botha in the middle,” she added.

The vibe on the court impressed Botha the most.

“These girls are clicking,” she said. “They are supportive of each other, and communicate well both offensively and in the back row.”

Botha said her captains made a strong showing that the younger players can look up to; she expects this to be a season to remember.

The next Lone Peak volleyball game is at home against Shields Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1. On Friday, Sept. 7, they’ll face off against rival West Yellowstone on their home court at 7 p.m.

Cross-country

For the first time in school history, cross-country joins the fall sports lineup. Coach David Brekke, also head coach of the track team, has four boys signed up. Beginning the Tuesday after Labor Day, they’ll practice five days a week running outside and will primarily compete on Fridays and Saturdays, Brekke said.

For this first year, Brekke said that all of their meets will be away from Big Sky, although their schedule hasn’t been finalized yet. Brekke hopes others will join the cross-country team in its inaugural year.

Soccer

The new Big Sky Futbol Club will travel for their first match of the season Saturday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. in Great Falls. Their first home game is 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, against

Billings Christian Academy at the Big Sky Community Park.