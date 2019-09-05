The Montana Mule

EBS STAFF

The days are growing shorter, the nights colder and the river’s running lower: telltale signs of a Montana summer coming to a close, and quickly. Soon gone are the days of fireworks, soon to come are the nights spent around the fireplace warming fingers and toes. As we in Big Sky cherish the last moments of the warmer months, there is still time to enjoy a summery cocktail, but with a twist, a bit of bite to match the creeping winter to come.

The Moscow Mule, a cocktail prized across the nation for it’s tangy, citrusy, vodka-filled goodness, can be tweaked with a Montana drinker’s staple, whiskey, for a new take that is sure to refresh. So pour one up, sit outside in your favorite fleece, and toast summers past and summers ahead with a Montana Mule.

Ingredients

Good whiskey or bourbon, ideally from a Montana distillery to ring consistent with the drink’s namesake

Ginger beer

Fresh limes

Rosemary sprigs

A chilled copper mug (optional)

Instructions