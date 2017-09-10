Big Sky Resort offers 50-plus miles of lift-accessed, cross country and downhill mountain biking trails for every skill level. The resort offers a discounted pass valid now through the resort’s closure on Sept. 29. PHOTO BY LIAM KESHISHIAN

Resort offers discounted September pass

By Derek Lennon EBS Contributor

Grab your mountain bike and head to Big Sky Resort to explore 50-plus miles of exciting, lift-accessed, cross country and downhill mountain biking trails. Over the past few years Big Sky Resort has dedicated time and energy into growing and expanding the resort into a world-class mountain bike destination. If you haven’t been mountain biking at Big Sky Resort, now is the time to go. The resort offers a discounted pass valid now through the resort’s closure on Sept. 29.

To explore Big Sky’s mountain biking playground, buy a lift ticket and ride Swift Current, Ramcharger, or Explorer chairs to your run of choice. There are rides and trails that will appeal to all levels of mountain biker. From green runs to double black runs, there’s plenty to explore. The only question is where will you go first?

If you’re keen to do a bit of mountain biking at big sky resort, here are some of the locals’ favorite runs:

Green: Easy Rider

Blue: Rabbit Run, Snake Charmer

Black: Joker Lips, Soul Hole

Double Black: Keyhole, Ninja Marmot

From twisting and turning flow trails to technical downhill trails and epic jump lines, you’ll have a blast exploring the varied biking terrain at Big Sky Resort. If you want to compare it to other biking destinations, visit MTBParks.com, which just named the Big Sky Bike Park “a three-time top five winner in the Riders’ Choice Best Bike Parks Awards for the Northwest Region.” Impressive.

While there are plenty of mountain bike trails at Big Sky Resort for every ability level, if you’re new to mountain biking or keen to improve your skill set, book one of Big Sky’s elite mountain bike guides to take your riding skills to a whole new level.

These passionate, certified bike pros can teach you the tactics and techniques of shifting, braking, and cornering while using simple terrain progressions that will set you up for long term success. With a little helpful instruction, you can go from zero to hero on a bike in no time.

If you’re in Big Sky, I suggest you spend a day mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. Bike rentals are available at numerous outdoor outfitters in the Big Sky area. Remember to check the bike trails report and download a biking map before heading up to the resort. Be safe and have a blast.

Derek Lennon is a skier and writer who lives, works, and plays in the mountains of the world. He is based in Big Sky, Montana, where he lives with his wife Mia and two dogs.

A version of this story was originally published on the Visit Big Sky blog at https://visitbigskymt.com/mountain-biking-big-sky-resort/. Read more interesting content about the area on Visit Big Sky’s blog at https://visitbigskymt.com/category/blog/.