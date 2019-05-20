The New West: Momentous debate over Gallatin wilderness﻿

CREDIT: David J Swift

By Todd Wilkinson EBS ENVIRONMENTAL COLUMNIST

It’s considered one of the most important land-protection questions involving the core of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in a few generations.

Now, some of the biggest and most influential names in American landscape conservation are calling upon the U.S. Forest Service to protect a wide swath of the Gallatin Mountains in southwest Montana—a biological puzzle piece considered central to the health of the most iconic large-mammal ecosystem in the Lower 48 states.

Over Mother’s Day weekend, nearly 100 well-known business people, politicians, scientists and conservation advocates signed on to a full-page advertisement in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle strongly encouraging the Custer Gallatin National Forest to adopt a management alternative that safeguards 230,000 acres as new wilderness.

The ad features a letter sent to Congress which was organized by Reed Noss, a pioneer of conservation biology and a researcher who has studied the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, even delivering a report decades ago to The Nature Conservancy on biological hotspots in the region.

Among those supporting Noss and his letter: Patagonia clothing company founder and Jackson Hole resident Yvon Chouinard; Dr. Cathy Whitlock, a climate change scientist at Montana State University and member of the National Academies of Sciences; former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt; and a list of prominent others, including eminent ecologists and retired federal public land managers.

As one signee said, “Given the importance of the Gallatins to the health of Yellowstone, this ought to be a national issue, just as protection of national monuments and trying to keep oil and gas development out of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge are issues of national importance to the conservation legacy of our country.”

With Custer Gallatin officials receiving public comments through early June, the signees believe that given a number of converging forces steadily whittling away at the wild fabric of Greater Yellowstone, the decision involving the Gallatins is momentous.

Stretching from the rugged northwest corner of Yellowstone National Park northward to the outskirts of bustling Bozeman, the Gallatins, which have no roads crossing their crest, have long been recognized as essential habitat for a wide range of species. From migrating elk herds to grizzly bears, wolves, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, moose and someday soon, maybe even wild bison moving out of Yellowstone, they hold an extraordinary roster.

Greater Yellowstone, encompassing more than 22 million acres, is an unparalleled complex of wildlife-rich public wildlands in the West mixed with private property. But not all of its pieces are equal.

The Gallatins, which function as a crossroads, are wilder than most national parks and are vulnerable to being impacted by growing numbers of people moving to the region and others using it as a playground.

Moreover, researchers note that going forward the Gallatins will play a vital role in serving as a refuge for species struggling against the effects of encroaching development and dramatic alternations to habitat brought by climate change. As far back as 1910, Gifford Pinchot, then chief of the Forest Service, wanted to turn the southern Gallatins into a special wildlife refuge.

How much of the Gallatin Range should receive wilderness protection is a source of passionate debate. Motorized recreationists and mountain bikers want less landscape placed under the umbrella of capital W wilderness.

Those who gave their imprimatur to the newspaper advertisement, however, favor a plan far more ambitious than one being advanced by three conservation groups, the Wilderness Society, Greater Yellowstone Coalition and Montana Wilderness Association which, along with mountain biking clubs, came together to form an entity called “the Gallatin Forest Partnership.”

The partnership proposes setting aside 102,000 acres as wilderness that would be complemented by creation of two new wildlife management areas and a “watershed protection and recreation area.”

Critics call the partnership’s plan “wilderness lite” and say it favors the desires of growing numbers of outdoor recreationists over the needs of wildlife and solitude. Montanans for Gallatin Wilderness want 230,000 acres protected while the Sierra Club is calling for 164,500 acres to become wilderness.

Ground zero in the disagreement is how to protect a breathtaking sweep of the Gallatins known as the 151,000-acre Hyalite Buffalo Horn Porcupine Wilderness Study Area coming under increasing pressure from user groups in the nearby resort town of Big Sky on the west side of the mountains.

During the 1990s, Congressional legislation achieved consolidation of public land ownership and eliminated checkerboarded private holdings being targeted for industrial logging and real estate development. The intention of conservationists who successfully worked toward that end say the primary objective was to get the Hyalite Buffalo Horn Porcupine protected as wilderness.

Not long after, the Forest Service was taken to court for failing to uphold Congressionally-mandated legal requirements obligating it to manage the wilderness study area in a condition that would not jeopardize it becoming a full-fledged wilderness. Despite illegal trespass happening by motorcycle-ATV-snowmobile users and mountain bikers blazing illegal trails—both are not allowed in wilderness—the Forest Service did nothing to halt the incursions until forced to address it.

The agency also has recently acknowledged that today in Greater Yellowstone it has a poor understanding of what swelling numbers of outdoor recreationists mean for sensitive species such as grizzlies, wolverines, elk in their calving grounds, and other animals with a low tolerance for human disturbance. The Custer Gallatin has recommended setting aside less than 100,000 acres of the Gallatins as wilderness.

Some 61 years ago, in 1958, the renowned Jackson Hole elk biologist Olaus Murie wrote a letter to the Forest Service following a camping trip he took with his wife, Mardy, and others via horseback into the Gallatin Mountains. Murie reminded that the Forest Service had historically been central to safeguarding wilderness for future generations and none ever regretted it.

Murie was struck by the high caliber of terrain in the Gallatins, home to a world-famous elk herd, and he encouraged forest managers to put it off limits to traditional multiple use management.

“I have traveled in many wilderness areas, and while I feel that public wilderness use is a perfectly legitimate use of national forest lands and needs no apology, this Gallatin area impressed me strongly as being preeminently suitable for such designation without encroachment on other interests,” he wrote.

A major advocate for creation of The Wilderness Act, Murie died in October 1963, just months shy of that landmark bill’s passage and signing into law in 1964.

Text of letter to members of Congress and signees below

Dear Member of Congress:

As biologists, wildlife advocates, and members of the scientific community, we are writing to express our strong support for maintaining the ecological integrity of the Gallatin Range by establishing a 230,000-acre or larger wilderness under the 1964 Wilderness Act. Wilderness designation is recognized as the “Gold Standard” for preserving wildlands and ecological values.

The scientific community recognizes that large protected areas with connectivity to other large protected patches is the best way to preserve high-quality wildlife habitat and permit the continued influence of ecological processes like wildfire, predation, migration, and other natural influences.

The Gallatin Range is the most significant unprotected wildlands in the northern Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. In particular, the Buffalo Horn and Porcupine (BHP) drainages that lie immediately north of Yellowstone National Park are critical to the biotic fidelity of the Yellowstone Ecosystem.

The Buffalo Horn-Porcupine was recognized early on for its wildlife values. In 1910 Forest Service Chief Gifford Pinchot advocated protecting the southern Gallatin Range as a wildlife refuge. A year later, the state of Montana created a wildlife refuge in the Buffalo Horn and Porcupine portion of the Gallatin Range. In recognition of the inherent wildlands values of the range, in 1977, some 155,000 acres, including the BHP drainages, were designated the Hyalite-Porcupine-Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area by Congress.

The Buffalo Horn-Porcupine area has some of the best grizzly bear habitat outside of Yellowstone National Park. It is also vital elk winter range and a migration corridor.

These drainages also support bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, wolverine, cougar, wolf, and mule deer. Both of these drainages also possess native Westslope cutthroat trout, a species once proposed for listing under the ESA. According to the Montana Heritage Program, 18 birds, eight mammals, three fish, three amphibians, and one reptile is “at risk” or declining in numbers, demonstrating the need to provide the most durable protection possible for this area.

It has long been recognized by the scientific community that protected areas in isolation fail to preserve species and ecosystem processes adequately. Wildlife corridors provide connectivity, sustaining vital natural processes, wildlife populations, and biodiversity while allowing species to move in response to climate change. The Gallatin Range is a recognized wildlife corridor linking YNP to the Northern Continental Ecosystem.

Signed:

Reed Noss, Ph.D.

Conservation Biologist

Visiting Scholar Duke University

President Florida Institute for Conservation Science

Thomas E. Lovejoy Ph.D.

Univ. Prof. Environmental Science and Policy

George Mason University

Joel Berger, Ph.D.

Colorado State University

Wildlife Conservation Society

Dominick Dellasalla, Ph.D.

President, Chief Scientist

Geos Institute | 84 Fourth Street

Ashland, Oregon 97520

David Wilcove Ph.D.

Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Princeton University

Princeton, NY

Bruce Babbitt

Former Sec. of Interior

Washington DC

Yvon Chouinard

Founder

Patagonia

Ventura, California/Moose, Wyoming

Cathy Whitlock, PhD

Department of Earth Science

Member, National Academy of Sciences

Climate change researcher

Montana State University

Bozeman, MT

Mike Finley

Former Yellowstone Superintendent

Former President/CEO of Turner Foundation

Current Chairman of the Oregon Fish & Wildlife Commission

Medford, OR

Dr. William Ripple

Forest Ecology and Society

Oregon State University

David Delehanty, PhD

Professor in Ornithology, Animal Behavior, Conservation Biology

Idaho State University

Pocatello, ID

Jim Posewitz

Retired Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks

Authority on conservation legacy of Theodore Roosevelt

Author, lifelong hunter and angler

Helena, MT

Bart Koehler,

Former Wilderness Specialist

The Wilderness Society

Greater Yellowstone Coalition

Founder, Wyoming Wilderness Association

Howie Wolke,

Wilderness Guide and Outfitter

President of Wilderness Watch

Founder, Wyoming Wilderness Association

Emigrant, MT

Richard Hutto, Ph.D.

Professor Emeritus, Biology and Wildlife Biology

Division of Biological Sciences

University of Montana

Missoula, MT 59812

Richard P. Reading, Ph.D.

Director of Research & Conservation,

Butterfly Pavilion Affiliate Faculty

Colorado State University

Dr. Ralph Maughan, professor emeritus,

Dept. of Political Science

Idaho State University

Pocatello, ID

Dr Thomas Pringle

Sperling Foundation

Tucson, AZ 85743

Dr. Jodi Hilty

President and Chief Scientist

Yellowstone to Yukon

Susan Morgan Ph.D.

Rewilding Institute

New Mexico

James Peek Ph.D.

Retired, Fish and Wildlife Resources Department

University of Idaho

Moscow, Idaho

Dennis C. Odion Ph.D.

Earth Research Institute

University of California

Santa Barbara, Ca. 93106

Rick Rickway

Patagonia

Ventura, CA

Natalie Dawson Ph.D.

Former Director Wilderness and Civilization

U of Montana

Nancy Ostlie

Great Old Broads for Wilderness

Hiker, conservationist

Bozeman, MT

Rick Reese

Principal founder and three term president of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition

Former Director of The Yellowstone Institute

Bozeman, MT

Dr. Brian L. Horejsi

Speak Up For Wildlife Foundation

Penticton, BC, Canada

Dr. Donald W. Johnson

Emeritus Fisheries Scientist

Libby Creek Watershed Association

Shelly Silbert ED

Great Old Broads for Wilderness

Durango, CO

Debra L. Donahue, M.S., J.D.,

Professor Emerita

College of Law

University of Wyoming

George Wuerthner

Ecologist

Public Lands Media

Livingston, Montana

Dr. Donald W. Johnson

Emeritus Fisheries Scientist

Libby Creek Watershed Association

John G. Carter, PhD Ecology

Yellowstone to Uintas Connection

PO Box 363

Paris, ID 83261

Norman A. Bishop,

National Park Ranger, 1961-1997

Bozeman, Montana

Dr. Kenneth L Pierce

US Geological Survey

Professor Emeritus, Montana State University

Bozeman, Montana

Douglas H. Chadwick, MS

Wildlife Biologist and Writer

Whitefish, Montana

Brian Miller, Ph.D.

2308 Anderson Dr.

Las Vegas NM 87701

Barrie Gilbert, PhD

Senior Scientist (retired)

Dept. of Wildland Resources

Utah State University

Logan, Utah

Dick Dorworth

Bozeman Montana

Joe Gutkoski

Retired Forest Service Landscape Architect

Smoke Jumper

Lifelong Backcountry Hunter, Angler

Bozeman, MT

Dr. Barry R. Noon, Emeritus Professor

Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology

Graduate Degree Program in Ecology

Colorado State University

Fort Collins, CO 80523

G. Wayne Minshall Ph.D.

Professor of Ecology Emeritus

Idaho State University

Andrew Hansen, Ph.D.

Dept. of Ecology

Montana State University

Bozeman, Montana

Dr. Jesse Logan

Retired Entomologist, Researcher U.S. Forest Service

Backcountry Recreationist, angler

Paradise Valley, MT

Dr. James A. Bailey,

Retired wildlife biologist,

Colorado State University.

Dr Michael Vandeman

San Ramon, CA

Ara Marderosian,

Executive Director

Sequoia ForestKeeper®

Kernville, CA 93238

Dick Ellis

Retired Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks

Billings, MT

Capt. William B Davis

Marsha Carter Davis

Montana

Dr. Brian L. Horejsi

Speak Up For Wildlife Foundation

British Columbia

Barry Reiswig, Refuge Manager, retired

National Elk Refuge.

Cody, WY

Ned Hettinger, Ph.D.

Professor Emeritus of Philosophy,

College of Charleston

Erik Molvar MS

Wildlife Biologist

Laramie WY 82070

Gary Weiner, MS

Retired National Park Service Landscape Architect

Bozeman, Montana

Lance Craighead Ph.D.

Executive Director

Craighead Institute

Bozeman MT 59715

Diane Debinski, Ph.D.

Department of Ecology

Montana State University

Bozeman, MT 59715

Mike Clark

Former Executive Director

Greater Yellowstone Coalition

Bozeman, MT

Rick Hawley MS

Executive Director

Chaparral Institute

CA.

David Delehanty, Ph.D.

Professor of Biology

Idaho State University

John Davis

Executive Director

The Rewilding Institute

Albuquerque NM

David Parsons, MS

Carnivore Conservation Biologist

The Rewilding Institute

Glenn Hockett

President,

Gallatin Wildlife Association

Bozeman, MT 59717

Christopher A. Frissell, Ph.D.

Principal Scientist, Flathead Lake Biological Station

Frissell & Raven Hydrobiological and Landscape Sciences, LLC

Polson, MT

Blaine Mooers, Ph.D.

Associate Professor in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

U of Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, OK

Dennis Glick MS

Executive Director Future West

Bozeman, MT

Bruce Smith, Ph.D.

Retired Senior Biologist and Author

National Elk Refuge

305 Old Forest Creek Trail

Bozeman, MT

Dr. Bruce Maxwell

Montana State University

Bozeman, Montana

Lou Bruno

Founder Glacier Two Medicine Alliance

East Glacier, MT

Dr. Harvey Locke

Wild Foundation

Alberta, Canada

Marilyn Olsen

Wilderness Guide and Outfitter

Big Wild Adventures

Emigrant, MT

Debra Patla MS

Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative

Moran, Wyoming

Phil Knight

Montanans for Gallatin Wilderness

Bozeman, MT

Derek Lee, Ph.D.

Principal Scientist

Wild Nature Institute &

Associate Research Professor

Penn State University

Robert L. Beschta, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor

Forest Ecosystems and Society

Oregon State University

Glenn Monahan

Former science teacher and National Park Service ranger

Member Geological Society

Bozeman, MT

Dr. Roger Rosentreter

Retired BLM State Botanist

Boise, Idaho

Shelley Silbert

Executive Director

Great Old Broads for Wilderness

Durango, CO

Franz Camenzind, Ph.D.

Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance

Executive Director (Retired)

Gene Sentz

Longtime Wilderness Advocate for Rocky Mountain Front

Lifetime member of Montana Wilderness Association

Choteau, MT

Steve Hoffman Ph.D.

Founder Hawkwatch International

Bozeman, Montana

Nancy Schultz, M.E.

Retired elementary school teacher for 30 years

Former ranger, Mount Ranier National Park

Bozeman, MT

George Nickas

Executive Director

Wilderness Watch

Missoula, Montana

Ann Debolt MS

Sagebrush Restoration Specialist

Boise, Idaho

Dick Walton, Ph.D.

The Pryors Coalition

Billings, Montana

Jerry Freilich, Ph.D.

Retired NPS

Olympic and

Grand Teton NP

Kevin Proescholdt

Conservation Director

Wilderness Watch

2833 43rd Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Mary Fay MS

Wilderness activist

Bend, OR

Al Espinosa, MS

US Forest Service Fisheries Scientist (retired)

Moscow, Idaho

Randy Hayes

Executive Director Foundation Earth

Rainforest Action Network founder

Washington, DC

Vance G. Martin

President,

WILD Foundation

Louisa Wilcox MS

Founder Grizzly Times

Former wildlife program specialist

with Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Sierra Club

and Natural Resources Defense Council

Founding member, Wyoming Wilderness Association

Livingston, Montana

David Mattson Ph.D.

Leader Colorado Plateau Research Station and Research Wildlife Biologist,

USGS; Lecturer and Senior Visiting Scientist, Yale University; Retired.

Livingston, Montana

Patty A

Conservation Elder

809 Simons Dr.,

Missoula, Mt. 59803

Thomas Michael Power Ph.D.

Professor Emeritus of Economics

The University of Montana

Ann Harvey,

Research Associate,

Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative

Jackson, WY

Carena J. Van Riper, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

1102 S. Goodwin Avenue

W-503 Turner Hall, MC 047

Urbana, IL 61801

Arnold D. “Smoke” Elser,

Conservation Elder

Retired, Wilderness Outfitter

Bob Marshall Wilderness Area

Teddy Roe

Conservation Elder

Legislative assistant to

Senator Lee Metcalf

Billings, Montana

Dale Burk

Third-Generation Montanan

Lifelong Hunter, Angler

Outdoor Writer, founder Stoneydale Press

Wilderness Advocate

Stevensville, MT

Douglas Peacock

Author, Naturalist

Former Green Beret Medic

Wilderness and Grizzly Bear Advocate

Founder, Save the Yellowstone Grizzly

Paradise Valley, MT

Bill Cunningham

Conservation Elder

Former Outfitter

Retired field representative for Wilderness Society

and Montana Wilderness Association

Choteau, Montana

Scott Creel, Ph.D.

Department of Ecology

Montana State University

Susan Clark Ph.D.

Northern Rockies Conservation

Adjunct Professor, Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Sciences

New Haven, CT

Linda Stoll

Conservation Elder

Helena, Montana

Jonathan Behrens

Denise Boggs

Conservation Congress

Billings, MT