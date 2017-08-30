The Rut returns to Big Sky Resort for the fifth annual three-day multi-race event taking place Sept. 1-3. Considered one of the world’s most challenging courses, the race attracts approximately 2,500 runners from around the world. PHOTO BY AMANDA EGGERT

BIG SKY RESORT

The fifth annual Rut Mountain Runs—Big Sky Resort’s challenging alpine race—sold out in record time this year. Within a matter of hours, the 28K race was full.

Approximately 2,500 racers from all over the world will converge at Big Sky Resort during the weekend of Sept. 1-3 to tackle some of the toughest terrain in the world. Last year, Outside magazine named The Rut one of “the world’s eight toughest races.”

The Rut Mountain Runs attracts world-class trail runners as it’s the only North American race stop on the International Skyrunner Series tour.

This year, The North Face is the title sponsor. On Friday, Sept. 1, from 3-5 p.m. ultrarunner Rob Krar will sign posters in The North Face retail location at Big Sky Resort.

New to The Rut this year, The North Face is bringing its speaker series to Big Sky Resort at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, in the Yellowstone Conference Center. Speakers include ultrarunners Timothy Olson and Cedar Wright who will share tales of their latest adventures. Olson will discuss his 2016 Hardrock 100 race, which is the basis for the film “The Unknown.” Wright will share stories and present his film, “Of Choss and Lion,” which is about a recent expedition to Kenya with climber Alex Honnold.

The event will be emceed by Bozeman-native Conrad Anker and The North Face athlete team captain.

The Rut Mountain Runs consists of five races: a 50K, 28K, “Vertical K,” 11K and the Runt Run, a child’s race. Many of these courses take racers to the top of Lone Peak at 11,166 feet. The 50K racers will gain 10,500 feet of elevation. The 28K racers will ascend 7,800 feet.

Spectating is highly encouraged during The Rut Mountain Runs. Turn out to cheer on some of the top ultrarunners in the world.

For a complete schedule of race times and events, visit bigskyresort.com/rut.