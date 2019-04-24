The Sweet Remains to perform at The Ellen Theatre

THE ELLEN THEATRE

Celebrating 10 years and over 30 million Spotify plays in 2018 alone, The Sweet Remains is a powerhouse trio driven by strong lyrical and melodic writing. On Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m., the band will take to the stage at The Ellen Theatre.

Rich Price, Greg Naughton and Brian Chartrand are all singer-songwriters, each of whom contribute to the writing and three-part harmonies that define the band’s sound. Three studio albums, one live DVD and a feature film later, The Sweet Remains’ music has won fans all over the globe and has been featured in commercials, feature films, television and been covered by numerous artists.

The group appeals to wide-ranging audiences, from fans of modern folk-rockers like Jason Mraz, Ray Lamontagne and John Mayer. However, it is their lush harmonies that distinguish The Sweet Remains from the throngs of guitar-toting troubadours and harken back to super-groups of the ‘60s and ‘70s like Simon & Garfunkel; Crosby, Stills and Nash; and The Eagles.

Visit theellentheatre.org for more information and to purchase tickets.