Three inmates escape Montana jail

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 2/11/20

Days into a manhunt for three inmates that escaped from Big Horn County Jail, the public is advised to take extra precautions as law enforcement continues the search, locking doors to residences and removing keys from parked vehicles. The men, identified as 25-year-old Andrew Parham, 34-year-old Anthony Castro, and 34-year-old Stephen Caplett, are not believed to be armed but are considered dangerous. One of the men, Castro, previously escaped from a holding facility in May 2019 and has a violent past—he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after a 2011 stabbing. Caplett also has a violent record, charged in 2008 for a 2007 assault on a corrections officer at the Bureau of Indian Affairs Detention Center in the Crow Agency, before escaping. According to KULR-8, the sheriff’s office is asking the public to report any suspicious persons or activity to their office by calling (406) 665-9780 or any other local law enforcement agency.