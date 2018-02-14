EBS STAFF

A musical within a musical, the Tony Award-nominated “[title of show]” is about two struggling writers named Hunter and Jeff who decide to write an original musical starring themselves and their attractive, talented lady-friends, Susan and Heidi. Essentially a love letter to the uniquely American genre of musical theater, “[title of show]” continues the parade of Broadway talent across the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center stage with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 17; and at 5:30 p.m. on Feb.18.

As luck-or talent-would have it, Hunter and Jeff’s fictional musical is accepted and becomes a hit at the New York Musical Theatre Festival. “[title of show]”-the name taken from the festival’s application form-quickly moves up the ranks of the New York theater industry, collecting awards and critical acclaim until the musical is finally going to Broadway, very much mirroring the real-life trajectory of the show coming to WMPAC.

In the span of 90 minutes, Jeff and Hunter write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists in the process.

“‘[title of show] taps into that entrepreneurial spirit that Big Sky folks know all about,” said WMPAC Executive Director John Zirkle. “It’s just two friends who get a great idea and decide to write a musical despite the ridiculous obstacles that lie ahead. The songs are hilarious and cheeky, while staying down to earth and relatable. I think people are going to love this show.”

Zirkle added that as the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center develops its reputation as a producer of professional music theater, the central theme of new musical development in “[title of show]” would provide insight into the production process from conception to performance.

“Audiences track alongside the story of Hunter, Jeff, Heidi, and Susan as they go through the obstacles that lay ahead bringing a show to Broadway, just as WMPAC works through the labyrinthine processes of professional play development,” Zirkle said. “The show represents what WMPAC is trying to do from a bigger picture standpoint: develop new, relevant, and entertaining plays and musicals.”

Visit warrenmillerpac.org for tickets and more information.