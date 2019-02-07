Toll of government shutdown still being tallied at national parks

Join us as ShaamaahS presents another EPIC evening of healing vibrations.He is circling back through Big Sky and this time will begin the class with incorporating breath work in order to allow the meditation to take you deeper .

https://www.shaamaahs.com/music

A note from the instructor:

We as humans are walking energy, vibrating at multiple frequencies. If we’re to break this idea down into the esoteric realm of Chakra meditation …. It is important to note the seven major Chakras and the Universal OM have their own individual frequencies/notes. The Chakras are an intricate energy system that communicates with our bodies glandular functions.

This sound meditation I’ve developed uses esoteric “drone” instruments in a specific tuning that is relative to natural ratios that are seen within the natural world, our physiology, our solar system and ancient cultural paradigms. IE: Fibonacci, Phi, and Pythagorean theorem. These natural ratios are incorporated with Tuvan/Kargyraa throat singing, matched octave singing bowls per each Chakra frequency, and a Shruti Box. This is performed solo and in unison to create a oscillation catalyst that allows for a phenomenon called “Sympathetic Resonance”. Each instrument used in this meditation when combined is something that when experienced is very unique and quite powerful at each progressive level of energy body development.

The importance of developing the Pranic Energy Body connection with Chakra balancing involves initiating the subtle energy body via yoga and meditation. This can be accomplished with sound meditation to help focus working with the specific Chakras and developing our subtle energy bodies ability to “oscillate” with an external sound catalyst. The presentation of this catalyst is the sound meditation that will be performed

The goal of these sound meditations is to simply perform and provide a meditation that has the potential to relax, improve health, explore inwards and reach the true “teacher” within all of us.

Investment: early bird- $25 if registered by February 2nd, $30 after that

Space is limited and this will sell out, so be sure to book your spot in advance. (406) 993-2510

https://www.facebook.com/events/786902581654768/