Local
Toll of government shutdown still being tallied at national parks
MONTANA FREE PRESS
Federal employees have returned to work at public lands throughout the nation, but the cost of keeping national parks open during the record partial government shutdown remains unknown.
With only skeleton crews available to staff the parks, trash piled up and some natural features were destroyed. In response, acting Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt directed the National Park Service to tap fee reserves to support law enforcement, sanitation, safety and emergency services.
Those reserves come from revenue generated by entrance and campground fees, and are allocated to stay within the park system for visitor experience enhancement projects under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. They are mostly used to benefit visitors by installing signs, restoring habitat, creating interpretive programs and chipping away at a multi-billion dollar maintenance backlog.
Fees weren’t collected during the 35-day shutdown, but FLREA dollars were siphoned to keep the parks operating. There appears to be no plan to replenish them.
“Many people who I’ve spoken to think that probably won’t happen,” said Phil Francis, retired superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway and a former deputy superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Trending
-
Regional7 days ago
Get the latest Explore Big Sky
-
Environment4 days ago
Pressed by developers and conservationists, BSWSD continues upgrade pursuit
-
Outdoors5 days ago
Cowboys, skiers unite in skijor event Feb. 9-10
-
Outdoors6 days ago
On the Trail: Winter biking 101
-
Health7 days ago
Mountain clinic takes name as b2 UrgentCare
-
Local7 days ago
Slay like Lenay
-
Health6 days ago
The importance of sleep
-
Arts5 days ago
Making it in Big Sky: Shelly Bermont Fine Jewelry