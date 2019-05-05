Town Center Owners’ Association Hires First Executive Director﻿

TOWN CENTER OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION

Big Sky Town Center welcomes Emily O’Connor as executive director of the Town Center Owners’ Association (TCOA). She will be stepping in to oversee the administration and operations of the owners’ association.

She shares her experience in capital project management and program implementation with a focus on promoting and enhancing livability, economic opportunity, and sustainability in communities large and small.

“Creating places and experiences for people has always been a source of inspiration and motivation in my personal life and career,” said Emily, “I’m enthusiastic about joining the TCOA during a time of growth to provide additional support to the association’s members and community partners.”

O’Connor recently moved back to Big Sky after two years in Massachusetts where she served as Director of Park Operations for the Esplanade Association, a non-profit organization that works to restore, enhance, and program the Charles River Esplanade, a historic 64-acre park in downtown Boston.

Prior to moving to Massachusetts, O’Connor was a Project Manager for the Big Sky Community Organization, where her primary focus was on working with area landowners to build over 8 miles of new trails for the community.

O’Connor’s addition to the TCOA team will allow Ryan Hamilton, project manager for Big Sky Town Center, more time to focus on the real estate development work, although he will still contribute to all aspects of the continued build-out and management of the Town Center.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Emily and I hope that I can share some of the knowledge gained and culture formed over the years,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton’s work for almost 20 years as project manager included managing the TCOA as well as the real estate development work, but now that Town Center is approximately 50 percent built-out, its complexity and scope require full-time management. As a TCOA board member, he will continue to work with O’Connor on TCOA projects and administration.

“After working with Ryan Hamilton to lead the TCOA since its inception nearly 20 years ago, I’m proud to have someone of Emily’s caliber and experience in Big Sky as the new executive director of TCOA,” said Bill Simkins, TCOA board member and manager of Bozeman-based Town Center master developer Simkins Holdings, LLC. “As a TCOA board member, I look forward to working with her on the many aspects of the TCOA and I’m excited to view the Town Center through a new lens with her ideas and energy.”