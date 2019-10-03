‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 10/3/19

Man falls into Old Faithful, suffers severe burns

On Sept. 29, Cade Edmond Siemers, 48, a tourist staying at the Old Faithful Inn took a little midnight stroll around park features in close proximity to the lodging, using a flashlight to break up the darkness. However, the device was used in vain when Siemers tripped into a hot spring near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser. He was rushed to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Medical Center, remaining in critical condition until Monday evening. Straying from boardwalks around the world-famous hot springs is illegal, punishable by up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Park rangers discovered evidence of alcohol use in Siemers room at the inn, and found his shoe, hat and a beer can near the geyser, along with his blood on the boardwalk. More than 35 parkgoers have been cited for leaving the park’s geyser boardwalks this year alone, and 22 have died in hot spring related incidents since 1890.