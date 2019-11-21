‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 11/21/19

Butte man sets self on fire to avoid arrest

On Nov. 19, Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich was at a local Thriftway convenience store collecting evidence for an unrelated crime when he recognized 34-year-old Joshua Roy Smith, wanted for outstanding warrants. According to ABC Fox Montana, when Skuletich tried to arrest Smith, the young man resisted, spraying yellow paint from a canister and igniting with a torch lighter. The blaze set his hoodie pocket on fire, which Skuletich managed to extinguish before wrestling Smith to the ground in the parking lot with the help of a customer. Miraculously, no one was injured and only the officer’s arm was slightly singed.