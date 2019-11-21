Connect with us

Montana

‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 11/21/19

Published

5 mins ago

on

Butte man sets self on fire to avoid arrest

On Nov. 19, Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich was at a local Thriftway convenience store collecting evidence for an unrelated crime when he recognized 34-year-old Joshua Roy Smith, wanted for outstanding warrants. According to ABC Fox Montana, when Skuletich tried to arrest Smith, the young man resisted, spraying yellow paint from a canister and igniting with a torch lighter. The blaze set his hoodie pocket on fire, which Skuletich managed to extinguish before wrestling Smith to the ground in the parking lot with the help of a customer. Miraculously, no one was injured and only the officer’s arm was slightly singed.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

november, 2019

Filter Events

27nov3:00 pm6:00 pmThe Wilson Friendsgiving Dinner3:00 pm - 6:00 pm The Wilson Hotel - Residence Inn Big Sky

28nov9:00 am4:00 pm2019/20 Winter Opening Day9:00 am - 4:00 pm Big Sky Resort

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X