‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 11/7/19

Montana fire crew robbed heading home from California

According to East Idaho News, Firefighters of Park County Rural Fire District 1, based in Livingston, Montana, were robbed of about $1,500 worth of equipment while stopped at a Super 8 Motel in Idaho Falls, Idaho. If targeting individuals and organizations that dedicate their lives to the wellbeing of others, our communities and precious ecosystems wasn’t enough, the severity of the crime is compounded by the fact that the crew was en route back to Montana after a week’s deployment in California to help fight the wildfires ravaging the coastal state. Stolen items include a 45-gallon Yeti Cooler, two Mystery Ranch fire line bags, a rainfly, a tent, first aid kits and radios, among other items. The Idaho Falls Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to come forward, and to report any suspicious online listings or attempts to get cash for the goods at consignment or pawn shops.