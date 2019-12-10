Montana
‘Town Crier’ – Briefs from the Region (1) – 12/10/19
Stolen Butte dog found 2,000 miles from home
A home invasion in October left a Butte family reeling when their beloved dog Zeus was abducted. “I was devastated,” Zeus’ owner Cassandra Rasmussen told KPAX. “He’s not officially an emotional support animal, but he’s been there so long for me that he’s just been there for me.” Rasmussen held out hope and was rewarded for her outlook when the person who stole Zeus was arrested in Charleston, West Virginia—2,000 miles from home.. A call from the Charleston animal shelter meant Zeus was soon homebound, transported by a network of dozens of motorists who will take charge of Zeus during the various legs of the journey. Zeus is expected to arrive home by Dec. 16, just in time for Christmas.
