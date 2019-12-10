‘Town Crier’ – Briefs from the Region (1) – 12/10/19

It’s the season of getting crafty! Learn how to create easy and inspired DIY gifts for yourself or loved ones. You will create three easy to follow recipes with few steps to take home! We’ll create a Merry Room Spray, a Cinnamon Spice Coffee Scrub, a Holiday Scented Cleaner, or a Detoxing Bath Salt. I’m also sending you home with a sheet of recipes that will inspire you to create a long term wellness plan and surround yourself with chemical free products. Included recipes will be my favorite face serum, whipped body butter that is amazing for this time of year, my favorite rollers, diffuser recipes, and more!

Natural, plant based products that are effective are becoming necessary in our world. My favorite products contain pure essential oils that bring the body balance, healing, and gratitude. The true scents of nature will fill you with love during this season. Join us to learn more about how essential oils can help you and your family.

Investment: Early bird ~ $20 (through 12/04/19) or $25 after

