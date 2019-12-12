‘Town Crier’ – Briefs from the Region (1) – 12/12/19

Help celebrate the opening of Big Sky Natural Health with the Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting! Big Sky Natural Health is a naturopathic medical practice comprised of devoted practitioners who utilize holistic methods customized and customized treatments to empower patients and reestablish optimum health through whole person, patient centered care.

They specialize in regenerative injection therapies including Prolotherapy (Prolo), Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), and Stem Cell Therapy as well as IV nutrient therapy.

Naturopathic medicine is part of the fast-growing natural health industry, as an increasing number of patients are seeking a more natural approach to their healthcare.

https://www.facebook.com/events/473122036666671/