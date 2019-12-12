Montana
‘Town Crier’ – Briefs from the Region (1) – 12/12/19
Montana mothers organize Sandy Hook shooting vigil
Dec. 14, 2019 will mark seven years since a horrific mass shooting claimed the lives of 20 children and six educators in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, before the gunman, 20-year-old Adam Lanza, turned the weapon onto himself. In remembrance of those who lost their lives and the families affected by the tragedy, the Montana chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a grassroots movement that campaigns to amend loose gun laws, is organizing a public candlelight vigil in the state Capitol on the anniversary. While primarily in observance of the anniversary, the event also seeks to bring attention to the 197 Montanans who die annually as a result of what the organization dubs “preventable gun violence.” The figure ranks as the 18th highest per capita in the U.S.
