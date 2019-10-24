Connect with us

‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (2) – 10/24/19

130K affected by Kalispell medical clinic cyberattack

On Oct. 22, Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials confirmed that approximately 130,000 patients had their confidential information breached as part of a large-scale cyberattack launched in May, and that Social Security numbers of about 250 of those individuals were leaked as part of the breach, reports the Great Falls Tribune. The attack was conducted in a common “phishing” style of attack, in which hospital employees were duped into using their login credentials in a form disguised as an official hospital correspondence. At this time, Kalispell Regional has offered those affected complimentary fraud consultation and identity theft restoration services, but authorities say the source of the attack has yet to be traced.

