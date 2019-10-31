‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (2) – 10/31/19

Montana, local firefighters head to California

According Montana Public Radio, nine western states, including Montana, have sent firefighters and other resources to California in an effort to combat wildfires plaguing the The Golden State. California has played host to a spate of devastating fires over the last half decade, and called for outside assistance on Oct. 27 in combatting this year’s batch of blazes. Historically, neighboring and regional states help share the burden of wildfire management when a state’s resources are stretched to thin. On Oct. 29, a Big Sky engine with four staff members left for southern California, and are among 65 individuals and 25 Montana vehicles headed to California to fight the blaze.