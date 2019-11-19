‘Town Crier’ – Briefs from the Region (2) – 11/19/19

Join Dr Kaley Burns, Naturopathic Physician to learn more about how you can find benefit in naturopathic primary care. If you have been searching for the underlying cause of your health concerns, struggle with chronic pain or ailments, are looking for individualized care, or perhaps feel overwhelmed by health information on the internet and simply want to optimize your current routine,

Naturopathic medicine can help! Learn about the different therapies and modalities that naturopathic medicine has to offer. Empowered patients is the future of healthcare. Come find out how you can take charge of your health with Naturopathic medicine!

https://www.facebook.com/events/2512092148876813/