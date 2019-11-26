‘Town Crier’ – Briefs from the Region (2) – 11/26/19

Billings man attempts to steal city bus

Deavonta Belton, 28, has been charged with one count of theft, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia after his alleged Nov. 21 attempt to steal a Billings MET bus from a downtown bus station. Capitalizing on the real bus driver’s taking a break, Belton stepped onto the bus and told the two passengers aboard he was the new driver. The alleged thief managed to drive 2 miles, or five minutes, before police vehicles surrounded the bus and apprehended Belton. Belton refused to place the bus into park, and Billings Police Offices Billings and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputies were forced to forcibly remove the man from the bus, threatening the use of a taser.