‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (2) – 11/7/19

China-U.S. trade war boon for Montana food banks

According to KPAX News, families in need of food are seeing major benefits as China and the U.S. duke it out over trade. Why? Montana exports that would normally be sent to China—beef, pork, chicken, produce and dairy, to name a few—are remaining within the borders of the Treasure State. KPAX reports that the amount of food stored in banks statewide isn’t the only thing increasing; so is the quality, another benefit of the trade war for the nearly 1 in 9 Montanans that struggle with hunger. Last year, 100,000 Montanans received food aid from banks around the state and this year, about one million pounds more food will be distributed.