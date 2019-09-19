‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (2) – 9/19/19

Let it snow

According to ABC Fox Montana, weather forecasters are predicting light snowfall for elevations above 6,500 feet in southwest Montana and south-central Idaho, possibly impacting backpackers, hunters and hikers. Recreationists are encouraged to prepare adequately for the adverse conditions. Big Sky Resort’s Mountain Village exceeds the lower limit by more than 1,000 feet, with the peak scraping the sky at 11,162 feet.