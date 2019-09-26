‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (2) – 9/26/19

Fourth grizzly attack in a week

On the heels of a bear attacking three hunters in a single day in the Gravelly Mountains of Madison County, a fresh attack on Sept. 24 has left hunters and other regional recreationists rattled as the search continues for the animals responsible. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials are urging people to avoid the area, after three days of helicopter and on-foot searching were fruitless, and a second search remains underway. As grizzlies prepare for hibernation, they will become increasingly aggressive in capturing last-ditch nutrients for their big snooze.