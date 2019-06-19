‘Town Crier’ music: second seven weeks

For years we have known the power of fitness, nature, positive community and fun to help benefit adults, but what about the kiddos?? On a whim, we held our first ever Kids’ Adventure Weekend, in Lake Tahoe in 2018 and it was a wild success, it blew our mind seeing the children embrace everything we planned. We loved it so much; we couldn’t wait to do it again.

So we have a couple of exciting announcements for this event…

First, we are EXCITED to be hosting this event in our own back yard……BIG SKY MONTANA!!

Second, we will be partnering up with the Kids Adventure Games! The Kids Adventure Games is a nationwide, multi-discipline obstacle adventure race for kids ages 6 to 14. In teams of two, participants compete together on the bike, in water, and on foot through a 2.5-4 mile course featuring up to 15 man-made and natural obstacles. Races are limited to 180 teams per day. Hosted at picturesque destination locations across the country the Kids Adventure Games is more than a race, it’s an event for the whole family to enjoy!

