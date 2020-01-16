‘Town Crier’ newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 1/16/20

Marijuana legalization on 2020 ballot

On Jan. 13, New Approach Montana, a state group bent on legalizing the Schedule I drug and with “heavy hitter” backing, according to ABC Fox Montana, submitted two initiatives to the Montana Secretary of State. The first would legalize marijuana, establishing regulation and a tax model, while also retroactively expunging criminal marijuana convictions. The second is a proposed amendment to establish a legal buying, possession and consumption age of 21 years old. ABC Fox Montana reports the initiatives were timed to coincide with declining revenue sources around the state, such as the Colstrip power plant that shut down earlier this month. A proposed tax figure is 20 percent, generating some $35 million in new revenue by 2025. The measures are currently under review by the Legislative Services Division.