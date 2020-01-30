‘Town Crier’ newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 1/30/20

Coyote bites skier in Yellowstone

A 43-year-old woman was cross-country skiing on the Gran Loop Road near the South Rim Drive of America’s first park when an encounter with a coyote went awry. According to a Yellowstone National Park press release, the animal attacked the skier, leaving her with puncture wounds and lacerations on her head and arm. Park Rangers successfully transported her to Mammoth Hot Springs by over-snow vehicle, which sent her to a medical facility. “Encounters like these are rare, but they can happen,” said Yellowstone Wildlife Biologist Doug Smith, in the statement. “We suspect this coyote may have been starving due to having porcupine quills in its lower jaw and inside its mouth. Its young age likely led to its poor condition and irregular behavior.” The release went on to remind parkgoers to respect wildlife and its unpredictability, and that a minimum distance of 25 yards should be maintained with bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes. Bears and wolves should be given 100 yards of space, minimum. Lastly, never feed wildlife, which promotes dependency and aggression.