‘Town Crier’ Newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 12/24/19

Join in on the festive tradition of the annual Torchlight Parade.

Celebrate the holidays on the slopes with a torchlight parade, skiing Santa Claus, and fireworks. Free to spectate.

Schedule of events:

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet Huntley Dining Room

Reservations and more information: bigskyresort.com/events/Christmas-eve-dinner

Santa’s Schedule

5:15 PM – Santa will start his holiday walk in the Summit Lobby and continue through the Exchange to the Huntley Sunken Lobby

6:45 PM – Pictures with Santa in the Huntley Lodge

7:00 PM – “Night Before Christmas” read by Santa in the Huntley Lodge

Crystal Images will be taking photos throughout the night with Santa and friends!

Church Services – Big Sky Chapel, Meadow

3:00 PM & 5:00 PM – Big Sky Christian Fellowship

7:00 PM & 9:00 PM – All Saints in Big Sky: Candlelight Service of Lessons and Carols

Church Services – Yellowstone Conference Center, Big Sky Resort

Non-denominational Worship Service

5:00 PM – St. Joseph’s Catholic Mass

7:00 PM – Big Sky Resort Ministries

