‘Town Crier’ newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 1/7/20

Trump supporters face vandalism, again

Golda and David Weber of Stevensville awoke last week to derogatory graffiti sprayed onto their house in response to their support of President Donald Trump, the second time the couple’s home has been vandalized in the last two years. This recent round of targeted vandalism included large, red and blue writings that include “TRUMP 4 PRISON 2020,” “TRUMP 4 PRISON,” and “TRUMP GRABS GOLDA BY THE COVFEFE,” the latter tapping an embarrassing spelling error made by the president in a May 2017 tweet regarding negative press coverage. Golda has been a resident of her Ravalli County home for more than 30 years, and is pleading for the vandals to cease—in 2018, the Webers placed a “Trump” sign on their garage, inspiring the first act of vandalism. “Apparently they have an opposite view of our politics, and they have the right to have that view,” Golda told KPAX. “They can have whatever view they want, but not to vandalize another person. I would never, ever think of vandalizing someone’s house just because they have a different belief.”