Twiddle to headline Rialto

By Timothy Behuniak ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR

BOZEMAN – Replace your troubles with good times at the Rialto in Bozeman on March 21 with Iya Terra and Twiddle.

Twiddle started at Vermont’s Castleton State College in 2004 when keyboardist Ryan Dempsey and guitarist Mihali Savoulidis collaborated on songs in their freshman dorms. The new-age jam band, which covers rock, jazz, bluegrass, reggae and funk, has since released several albums beginning with “The Natural Evolution of Consciousness” in 2007.

The latest 27-song studio album from Twiddle, PLUMP, comprises major hits such as “Lost in the Cold” and “Every Soul,” tunes describing the journey through life’s up and downs.

“So many fans have shared how these songs carried them through very difficult times,” said Brook Jordan, Twiddle’s percussionist, in a press release on Rialto’s website. “That alone makes this all worth it.”

What the band is most famous for, however, is its improvisational live music sets; seeing Twiddle is similar to attending a Grateful Dead, Phish or moe. concert. After touring for 12 years, Twiddle has sold out multiple historic rock venues, including Port Chester, New York’s Capitol Theatre and Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club.

Beginning in 2013, Los Angeles, California-based Iya Terra has evolved with reggae’s continuous change. With high-energy performances and a “full sound,” they bring a modern approach to the genre. Since their first tour in August 2014, they’ve shared the stage with reggae artists such as Julian Marley, Easy Star All Stars, Pepper, Stick Figure, and John Brown’s Body. On March 21, Iya Terra will open for Twiddle.

Visit rialtobozeman.com for tickets or more information about the 18-and-over show.