UC Davis economist to deliver speech on poverty at MSU

MSU NEWS SERVICE

A free public lecture on poverty in the United States and the role of government programs in breaking the cycle will be hosted on July 10 at Montana State University.

Marianne Page, director or the Center for Poverty Research and professor of economics at the University of California Davis will present her lecture as part of the MSU Initiative for Regulation and Applied Economic Analysis’s Visiting Scholar Program. Page will discuss her research focused on child poverty and intergenerational mobility in the United States and the safety net programs designed to help alleviate the issue.

Following the lecture, local anti-poverty leaders will lead a discussion about how safety net programs impact Montana. The lecture will take place at MSU’s Linfield Hall Room 125 at 7 p.m.