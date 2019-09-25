Connect with us

University of Montana to field ‘Esports’ team this fall

PHOTO BY DARKONE

EBS STAFF

MISSOULA – In response to the growing popularity of “Esports”—or competitive video gaming—the University of Montana is set to field its first-ever “Esports” team this fall. The athletes, while not competing in traditional athletic endeavors, were nonetheless recruited and will participate in online gaming competitions in five popular games: League of Legends, Fortnight, Apex of Leagues, Overwatch and Rocket League.

