Entertainment
University of Montana to field ‘Esports’ team this fall
EBS STAFF
MISSOULA – In response to the growing popularity of “Esports”—or competitive video gaming—the University of Montana is set to field its first-ever “Esports” team this fall. The athletes, while not competing in traditional athletic endeavors, were nonetheless recruited and will participate in online gaming competitions in five popular games: League of Legends, Fortnight, Apex of Leagues, Overwatch and Rocket League.
