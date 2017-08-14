BIG SKY RESORT

Take sipping to new heights at the fourth annual Vine & Dine Festival at Big Sky Resort, with festivities beginning Thursday, Aug. 17, and back-to-back artisanal food and wine-centric events, seminars, soirées and adventures scheduled through Sunday, Aug. 20.

Taste hundreds of obscure wines from boutique wineries in a dozen different countries and listen to master sommeliers with some of the most sophisticated palates in the world discuss Portuguese, orange and mineral wines. Google’s culinary team will also be on hand preparing tasty delights to personalize your food experience.

The Vine & Dine Festival also offers creative, sophisticated seminars with some of the foremost experts on Portuguese wines. Master Sommeliers Fred Dame and Jay Fletcher, both at the top of their class, will teach deductive tasting techniques. American chef and TV personality John Besh will dazzle attendees with delectable Southern delights, and Google Global Program Chef Scott Giambastiani will prepare globally-inspired Google cuisine using Montana products. You will have the opportunity to learn, sip, taste and relax while enjoying live music and art against the spectacular backdrop of Lone Peak.

Back again for the fourth year is Vine & Dine’s signature event: Pinot on the Peak. Big Sky Resort combines pinot tastings with the resort’s popular Lone Peak Expedition. A pun on the resort’s motto, the “Biggest Tasting in America” includes a ride on the Swift Current chairlift, an alpine picnic, a covered safari ride and an aerial tram ride to the top of Lone Peak where you can toast to good wine, new friends and adventures at 11,166 feet.

New to the festival is an opportunity for hospitality professionals to take an intensive introductory sommelier class from a team of master sommeliers. Bozeman’s increasingly metropolitan vibe is drawing a growing number of consumers with sophisticated palates and an affinity for fine wine and cuisine. This introductory course is an opportunity for local and regional wine and hospitality professionals to keep their knowledge of proper wine service and deductive tasting up to par.

