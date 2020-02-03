Warrant payment scam

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

GALLATIN COUNTY — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has become aware of a phone scam that is circulating the area. The scammer states they are a Deputy or Detective with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and informs the person that they have a warrant for their arrest. They then instruct the person to purchase pre-paid cash cards in order to avoid arrest.⁣

These scams are intricate as they appear to be calling from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and it is the correct Sheriff’s Office phone number, of 582-2100. If you receive one of these calls, hang up. Do not agree to their request of payment. The Sheriff’s Office would never request any kind of payment via the phone. If you have any concerns about the call, call the Sheriff’s Office directly at (405) 582-2100, ext 2.⁣