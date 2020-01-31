West Yellowstone snowmobile crash and rescue

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

WEST YELLOWSTONE — On Wednesday, Rescuers with Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue in West Yellowstone assisted a snowmobiler who was injured in an incident near West Yellowstone.⁣

At around 3:45 p.m. on January 29, a 67-year-old North Carolina man crashed his snowmobile into a tree and sustained a hip injury while snowmobiling on the Little Snowy Trail, about two miles west of West Yellowstone. Rescuers were able to respond very quickly to this incident and to the exact location because this snowmobiler was with friends and was able to call 911, providing an accurate location for the rescue personnel.⁣

Search and Rescue responders met him at the scene of the incident on snowmobiles with a specialized snow ambulance. The man was placed on a backboard and loaded into the snow ambulance, then transported off the trail system to an awaiting ambulance from the Hebgen Basin Fire Department. The patient was then transported by ambulance to the Big Sky Medical Center.⁣