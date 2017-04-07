Fisherman on Gardner River in Yellowstone National Park. Check out the Wild Rivers Film Tour in Big Sky on April 6 at Lone Peak Brewery. NPS PHOTO

GREATER YELLOWSTONE COALITION

As you begin preparing for your next run down the Gallatin’s Mad Mile or your next fishing adventure on the Madison, whet your appetite beforehand with eight movies showing at the Wild Rivers Film Tour. The tour kicks off April 6 at the Lone Peak Brewery in Big Sky.

American Rivers and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition will host the Wild Rivers Film Tour throughout Montana this spring, with the Big Sky showing followed by two screenings in Bozeman, one on April 10 and another on May 31.

Now in its second year, the Wild Rivers Film Tour celebrates clean water and free-flowing streams. Films show the stories of a wide variety of people who love rivers, from a New Mexico Native American, to a former U.S. president, to Montana river guides. Proceeds from the Wild Rivers Film Tour will benefit Montanans for Healthy Rivers, a coalition of businesses, sportsmen and conservation groups working together to designate new Wild and Scenic Rivers in Montana.

“Montanans are privileged with some of the most rugged and revered rivers in the country. Now we have a made-in-Montana film tour to match the scenery—filled with soul, serenity, hints of activism and the flavors of local brew to whet the appetite,” said Charles Wolf Drimal, Greater Yellowstone Coalition waters conservation associate.

“Next to paddling your boat or casting a fly, the Wild Rivers Film Tour brings us close to the heart of river recreation while enlivening our senses with stoke and sentiment,” said Michael Fiebig, associate director of American Rivers’ Northern Rockies office.

The Wild Rivers Film Tour will show at Big Sky’s Lone Peak Brewery April 6 and the Eagles Ballroom in Bozeman May 31, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the showings beginning at 7 p.m. On April 10, the tour will be held at Montana State University’s Procrastinator Theater, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the showing starting at 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit greateryellowstone.org/tix.