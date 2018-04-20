EBS STAFF

In May, Desert Mountain Medicine will offer two wilderness first responder courses in Big Sky, held at the headquarters for Big Sky Search and Rescue.

On May 3-7, Big Sky local and lead instructor Chris Moon will teach a wilderness first responder course that is valid for three years and includes certification in wilderness anaphylaxis training and CPR.

This course will be offered in a hybrid format whereby participants complete 30 hours online before spending the remaining 50 hours in the classroom or with the instructor outside. Part of the in-person training will include a night scenario that provides students the opportunity to respond to a mock emergency from beginning to end.

In addition to learning and practicing medical skills, students will also learn about wilderness improvisation, evacuation and calling for advanced rescue.

On May 12-14, Moon will lead a wilderness first responder recertification course. Since recertification students have already completed the full 80-hour training, this curriculum will be condensed into three days and focus on review and practice, as well as introduce new protocols and concepts that have become standard. Upon successful completion, students will receive a three-year certification for wilderness first responder, wilderness anaphylaxis training and CPR.

Wilderness first responder courses often fill quickly and advanced registration is required. To learn more or to sign up, visit desertmountainmedicine.com/wilderness-medicine-courses.