Wildlife officials euthanize calf-killing grizzly in Montana

Published

14 hours ago

A young grizzly bear was euthanized after killing a calf, a third calf killed over the last year by the same bear. PHOTO COURTESY OF PEXELS.COM

HELENA — Wildlife officials have euthanized a young grizzly bear that was killing cattle in western Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said in a statement the sub-adult male bear was killed on April 23 in the Helmville Valley south of the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services officials captured the grizzly after it killed a calf on April 20. FWP officials say the same bear killed two other calves and was involved in three livestock deaths last year near the same site.

FWP says the decision to euthanize the bear was made after consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its history of livestock depredations.

