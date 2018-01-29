Sleigh ride dinners at Lone Mountain Ranch are one of many winter fun options in Big Sky—just remember to bring the essentials so you can enjoy them. PHOTO COURTESY OF VISIT BIG SKY y

VISIT BIG SKY

With all the snow coming down and Montana being touted as having the best conditions in the Rockies at the moment, you and many other powder hounds are scrambling to get here and enjoy all that Big Sky has to offer. In the rush to score some of those fresh tracks, it’s easy to forget all the essentials, so here are a few things to remember when heading out for your snow-packed getaway.

Don’t forget a hearty set of gloves. Whether cleaning off your car or shredding down the mountain, a good set of gloves is essential to having a great stay in Big Sky. Better yet, bring two.

Snowsuit essentials are obvious but have you remembered your ear buds, the perfect playlist and a buff to protect your face from windburn while ascending to the 11,166-foot summit of Lone Mountain?

No need to worry if you leave any of the essential outerwear at home. Big Sky has plenty of retail options that will ensure you have the freshest look whether you’re heading out to snowshoe, cross-country ski or are simply taking a stroll through Town Center.

Now that we’ve got your adventure gear covered, don’t forget to bring something nice to wear for a night out on the town at one of Big Sky’s many fine dining establishments.

Après ski is an important part of the Big Sky experience, so don’t forget a bathing suit for relaxing in a hot tub after a hard day on the slopes, or to enjoy a soak and live music at Bozeman Hot Springs. In Big Sky, relaxation is never far away.

S’mores ingredients come in handy as there are plenty of locations to enjoy roasting a good ‘mallow. A favorite spot can be found right in the heart of Town Center, in Fire Pit Park.

If in search of more kid-friendly activities, bring or buy a sled (available at the local Ace Hardware Store) and join the local kids on the neighborhood sled hill found at the junction of Spruce Cone Drive and Bobsled Trail in the Meadow’s South Fork neighborhood.

Bring skates or rent them to enjoy a few hours on the Town Center ice rink, or grab a hot cocoa and be a spectator of open skate or weekly curling and ice hockey events.

There is no shortage of winter fun to be had in Big Sky, so long as you have the right gear, whether you bring it or buy it here.

A version of this story was originally published on the Visit Big Sky blog at https://visitbigskymt.com/winter-essentials-packing-list/. Read more interesting content about the area on Visit Big Sky’s blog at https://visitbigskymt.com/category/blog/.