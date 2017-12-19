These centrally located trailheads have ample parking for easy access for winter trail use.

By Ciara Wolfe BSCO Executive Director

Winter has arrived, bringing new opportunities for a variety of recreation in and around Big Sky. The Big Sky Community Organization has been working with Lone Mountain Ranch and the Big Sky Owners Association to provide better access to various winter trails this season.

Better access starts with designated trailheads with parking areas to accommodate recreational users. Here, I will highlight five different trailhead access point within the Meadow where you can safely park a vehicle and access winter trails directly from that location.

All of these winter trailheads will be plowed thanks to generous donations from our local snow plow companies, Delzer Diversified and Kevin Custo, and from the Big Sky Owners Association and Big Sky Resort Area District.

Big Sky Community Park provides a plowed parking area and an outhouse with access to LMR’s Nordic trail system located at the park and on the golf course. There is also access to Little Willow Way and Black Diamond Trail. Both of these trails are recommended for walking, snowshoeing or fat biking and are dog friendly.

Historic Crail Ranch provides a plowed parking lot with direct access to LMR’s Nordic trail system found on the Big Sky Resort golf course. Access is provided through the Historic Crail Ranch property.

Town Center has plowed parking spaces along Aspen Leaf Drive adjacent to Center Stage Town Center Park, a central location for accessing the community Nordic trails found throughout Town Center. These trails are open to Nordic skiing, fat biking and are dog friendly.

Hummocks and Uplands trailheads are located approximately one mile east from Town Center on Aspen Leaf Drive. The Hummocks and Uplands trailheads will be plowed for parking throughout the winter season. Hummocks and Uplands are ungroomed, but are excellent options for hiking, fat biking and backcountry Nordic and downhill skiing. These trails are also dog friendly.

Ousel Falls trailhead has a plowed parking lot and outhouse with access to the Ousel Falls trail. Going north the trail will be packed for walking or biking into Town Center and is pet friendly. While the trail to the falls is ungroomed, it provides an opportunity for walking and snowshoeing.

For more information about Big Sky’s parks, trails and recreation programs, visit bscomt.org. The Big Sky Community Organization is a local nonprofit that connects people to recreational opportunities by acquiring, promoting and preserving sustainable places and programs for all.

Winter Meadow trail stats

Ungroomed: 8.5 miles, including Hummocks, Uplands, South Fork Loop, Little Willow Way, Black Diamond and Ousel Falls trails.

Packed trails: 1.5 miles, including Ousel Falls Road trail

Plowed trails: 1.0 miles; Including Lone Peak Trail from Ousel Falls Road, to Little Coyote Road.

Groomed Nordic trails: 11 miles, including trails on the golf course and in Town Center.