WMPAC announces 2020 winter season

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is pleased to announce the lineup for it’s seventh winter season.

The 2020 season kicks off with magician Mike Super on Dec. 28. Super first came to WMPAC in 2017, and returns for an encore double-header performance of mind-bending illusions.

Next are the Five Browns, a family of piano virtuosos who will play five grand pianos—simultaneously—on Jan. 11, followed by stand-up comedian Mo Amer on Jan. 18.

Then, the Peking Acrobats, a troupe of nearly 30 Chinese acrobats performing jaw-dropping feats of balance and athleticism, will take the stage on Feb. 8.

James Sewell Ballet, often called Big Sky’s favorite dance group, returns Feb. 22 for their annual winter performance, and nationally acclaimed theater group Aquila Theatre brings their rendition of George Orwell’s seminal novel “1984” to Big Sky on March 7.

Lightwire Theater is a sure-win with all members of the family, bringing a performance of lights and dinosaur-infused fantasy. PHOTO COURTESY OF WMPAC

The season’s most family-friendly performance arrives on March 14, when Lightwire Theater brings their unique brand of theater to WMPAC; the actors will don costumes crafted from lighting elements and spin a tale of a mad scientist and the dinosaurs he brings to life on an otherwise dark stage.

The season closes on March 28 with another encore performance, this time by the Jitro Czech Girls’ Choir, one of the world’s most elite children’s choirs, who first performed at WMPAC in 2016.

Tickets for the eight feature shows went on sale Nov. 15, and the center is offering discounted ticket packages for the first two weeks of sales. From Nov. 15 through Nov. 30, guests can buy tickets to any three of the feature winter season shows and save 20 percent on their total purchase. Tickets to individual shows go on sale Dec. 1.

“The discount package is really a thank you to Big Sky locals,” said John Zirkle, WMPAC’s executive director. “We wanted to give back to the community that’s supported us from the beginning and are here year-round by offering a special deal.”

“If there’s a unifying theme of this upcoming season, it’s fun,” Zirkle added. “We’re going to see a lot of spectacle, a lot of surprises, and unparalleled creativity. Every show is appropriate for families, but they’re geared toward everyone. We truly can’t wait to share this season with the Big Sky community.”

Discount ticket packages available Nov. 15-30. Single tickets go on sale Dec. 1. Visit warrenmillerpac.org for tickets and additional information.