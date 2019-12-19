WMPAC brings magic, music and comedy in 2020

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Tickets for the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center’s 2020 Winter Season are on sale now. After selling bundled and discounted ticket packages for the first two weeks after announcing their lineup, WMPAC placed individual tickets on sale Dec. 1.

Magician Mike Super opens the season on Dec. 28 with back-to-back performances at 5 and 7:30 p.m. The performer was a finalist on TV-hit “America’s Got Talent,” and has performed his magic all over the world, including at WMPAC in 2016.

“It’s the perfect show to take a break from the craziness of the holidays,” says John Zirkle, WMPAC’s executive director. “People might think that magic shows are kid-oriented, but Mike’s work is one of these unbelievable must-sees. There’s a reason he’s massively popular, and we’re thrilled to bring him back for a repeat performance.”

Following Mike Super, The 5 Browns, a family of Juilliard-trained siblings who play five pianos simultaneously on stage and perform complex arrangements with no accompaniment. Their performance is perhaps the most logistically challenging show of the season; transporting five grand pianos to Big Sky and then setting them up is an enormous feat that requires a heated tractor trailer, multiple days of travel and an entire crew of dedicated piano movers. Yet, the effort is totally worth it—The 5 Browns have performed all over the world to glowing press, including from Oprah, who called them “extraordinary.” The group and their pianos come to Big Sky on Jan. 11.

The next show in the 2020 Winter Season is genre-breaking stand-up comic Mo Amer, who takes the stage on Jan. 18. Mo Amer is the longtime friend and protégé of comedian Dave Chappelle, and has performed over 600 shows with the legendary comic. In fact, Chappelle had a cameo in Amer’s 2018 Netflix special “The Vagabond” as the unseen announcer who welcomed him to the stage.

There’s a compelling story behind the comedy, too. Amer was born in Kuwait and fled to the U.S. with his family as refugees in 1990, eventually receiving his citizenship in 2009. He is the first and only Arab-American comic to perform for USO troops stationed overseas, and uses his own life experiences as fodder for his insightful, honest and empathetic comedy.

“Mo Amer is representative of the modern American experience,” says Zirkle. “He’s the new face of American comedy, and we’re so lucky to bring him to Big Sky.”

Tickets and more information are available at warrenmillerpac.org