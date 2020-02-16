Word from the Resort

The storm during the first week of February dumped more than 5 feet of snow on Big Sky Resort and bringing the stoke back to the locals and visiting skiers and snowboarders.

During storm cycles especially, ski resort employees across the country work countless hours to manage snowfall and crowds, and mitigate any potential hazards while seeking to enhance the guest experience. The task is not an easy one, and it’s no different at Big Sky.

“The snow has been relentless,” said Big Sky Resort Public Relations Manager Stacie Mesuda in an email to EBS. “We appreciate your patience while we assess conditions on Lone Mountain. As always, our focus is on the safety of our guests and employees.”

Here are some photos from the storm and updates for mountain news and activities from Feb. 14-27. Get out there and rip some turns! – The Editors

Big Sky Resort

Seasonal snow (as of EBS press day, Feb. 12):

61” of snow from Feb. 4-12. Yup, that’s 5 FEET of pow in eight days.

231” of snow season to date

Tickets on sale now for Big Grass fest

The Big Sky Big Grass music festival is returning to Big Sky Resort for its 14th year from April 9-12. You can ski all day then dance the night away at small-stage and large-stage venues to performances by renowned artists including The Travelin’ McCourys, Keller Williams Trio, Lindsay Lou and the Sam Bush Band, among many others. Tickets are on sale now at bigskyresort.com/events/biggrass.

April Pass on sale until Feb. 26

Get your hands on a solid deal and access to the best spring skiing in the Rockies. The April Pass gives you 19 days of skiing for a price you can handle. Visit bigskyresort.com for more information.

The Innocents Escape Room

It’s 1863 in the Montana Territory. Gold has been struck in nearby Alder Gulch and members of the infamous gang known as The Innocents have overrun your town. They raid your supplies, imprison the local law enforcement and promise to kill anyone that stands in their way. You and other townsfolk have barricaded yourselves inside Sheriff Plummer’s cabin for safety but after several cold winter nights, supplies are running thin and The Innocents are close to discovering your whereabouts.

With no one coming to your aid you must work together to uncover the secrets of their plan, bring justice to your town and escape! Will you make it out in time before this ruthless gang closes in?

What is an escape room?

An escape room is a real-life puzzle where participants work together to solve clues, logic puzzles, riddles and physical challenges. Challenge your wits and creativity before time runs out: Simply assemble your team of brightest minds, check in at the Basecamp to the Yellowstone in the Mountain Village Center, take a step back in time and let the puzzle solving begin. Book online or contact Basecamp to reserve your spot: (406) 995-5769