Work on Glacier Park’s Sperry Chalet to wrap up in October

14 hours ago

PHOTO COURTESY OF SPERRY CHALET RESTORATION

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEST GLACIER – Crews are on schedule with rebuilding the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 105-year-old wood and stone dormitory burned after an ember storm from a wildfire on Aug. 31, 2017.

Travis Neil is the project manager for Dick Anderson Construction, which won the bid to rebuild the structure in 2018 and again this year. Neil told the “Missoulian” that substantial work should be completed around the first part of October and that he expects the facility to reopen to the public for lodging next summer.

Reservations aren’t being taken at this point.

Kevin Warrington, concessionaire for the Sperry Chalet, said details about the 2020 Sperry season will not be available until November or December of this year.

