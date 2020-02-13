Wuhan coronavirus in Bozeman?

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 2/13/20

On Jan. 10, an individual who arrived in Bozeman from mainland China was placed into isolation at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, where they are being monitored for signs of the deadly, highly infectious Wuhan coronavirus. The virus emerged in mid-December in the city of Wuhan, a London-sized metropolis, and has claimed the lives of nearly 1,150 people and infected roughly 45,000 around the globe. While the individual was ill, as of press time there is no firm indication the novel coronavirus is to blame, and the isolation is precautionary. “… we are using an abundance of caution so that risk to others is minimized. Now is the time for vigilance and caution, but the public should know that the risk to others in Montana is very low,” Matt Kelley, health officer with Gallatin City-County Health Department, told The Bozeman Daily Chronicle. The testing results will be available late this week—the patient, whose personal information is being withheld at this time, is amongst some 15 individuals tested thus far in Montana, following travels to China. Meanwhile, three people in neighboring North Dakota are also being monitored for similar international movements, according to The Bismarck Tribune.