Wyoming deputies lasso deer that fell through iced-over pond

It’s Been Revealed! We are going to BIG SKY MONTANA! LETS SHRED SOME GNAARRR!!!

It’s time for CPSC’s Infamous BIG TRIP. This year we are doing it up like never before! You heard right, we are going to BIG SKY, MONTANTA!!!! This is the biggest and baddest trip we have done to date!

Big Sky is known for the “America’s Best Skiing”! This trip has a combined total of: 5,750 shredtasic acres, 250+ trails of fluffy pow pow, and all kinds of terrain levels! Not to mention the total vertical rise of 4,350ft! Believe us when we tell you that this is only half of the trip!

We are taking party buses up stacked with beverages and college kids (always a great mix)! Every night there is a scheduled party at some sick venues in the village! Parties like: Ugly Sweater, Wine & Cheese party, Pub Crawl, ABC party… So don’t miss out on this ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME trip!

$100 NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSITS ARE DUE BY OCTOBER 10th. YOU CAN PAY ONLINE at www.cpsconline.com GET YOUR DEPOSITS IN SOON, for attendance to deposit party!

OH…. and we have IKON DEALS!

with Big Trip you can bundle the Base pass for $225 or bundle the IKON $450!! Literally the best deal you can ever think of, so get on it!

THIS TRIP WILL SELL OUT FAST!

DATES: December 14th – 21st-Buses will depart from campus on Saturday, December 14th -And return to campus Saturday, December 21st @ TBD

IMPORTANT INFO:

Final Deposit Due OCTOBER 10th. (get this in quick, to guarantee a spot!)

Final Payment Due NOVEMBER 10th.

https://www.facebook.com/events/480074052844452/