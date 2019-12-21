Environment
Wyoming deputies lasso deer that fell through iced-over pond
ASSOCIATED PRESS
DANIEL, Wyo. – Two Wyoming sheriff’s deputies recently channeled their inner cowboy and lassoed a deer flailing in a frigid pond after it fell through thin ice.
Sublette County sheriff’s Deputies Justin Hays and Joshua Peterson responded to a report Dec. 10 that a deer had fallen into a pond near the small ranching town of Daniel in southwestern Wyoming.
Because the ice was too thin to walk on, they lassoed the deer and pulled it to shore. They left the deer on a nearby driveway where it could warm up, and it was gone a few hours later.
See the video here.
