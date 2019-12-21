Connect with us

Environment

Wyoming deputies lasso deer that fell through iced-over pond

Published

2 mins ago

on

STILL COURTESY OF SUBLETTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

ASSOCIATED PRESS

DANIEL, Wyo. – Two Wyoming sheriff’s deputies recently channeled their inner cowboy and lassoed a deer flailing in a frigid pond after it fell through thin ice.

Sublette County sheriff’s Deputies Justin Hays and Joshua Peterson responded to a report Dec. 10 that a deer had fallen into a pond near the small ranching town of Daniel in southwestern Wyoming.

Because the ice was too thin to walk on, they lassoed the deer and pulled it to shore. They left the deer on a nearby driveway where it could warm up, and it was gone a few hours later.

See the video here.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

december, 2019

Filter Events

14dec(dec 14)5:00 pm21(dec 21)8:00 pmCentral Pacific Ski Club Big Trip 20195:00 pm - 8:00 pm (21) Big Sky Resort

21dec(dec 21)11:00 am22(dec 22)12:00 amWinter Soulstice Party11:00 am - 12:00 am (22) Big Sky Resort

21dec4:30 pm5:30 pmSkate with Santa4:30 pm - 5:30 pm The Big Sky Community Organization

21dec(dec 21)8:30 pm22(dec 22)12:00 amTsunami Funk | Big Sky Resort Winter Solstice Party8:30 pm - 12:00 am (22) Big Sky Resort

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X