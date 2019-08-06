Wyoming lawmakers reject bid to ban ‘coyote-whacking’

ASSOCIATED PRESS

JACKSON, WYOMING – A Wyoming interim legislative committee has rejected a proposal to prohibit killing coyotes by running them over with snowmobiles.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Teton County Democratic Rep. Mike Yin tried to bring forward a bill to ban killing or injuring predatory animals using snowmobiles.

Yin’s bill, which he first tried to push during this year’s legislative session, was rejected at a recent hearing in Thermopolis.

It was inspired by Lisa Robertson, a Jackson Hole wildlife activist who has posted online videos of so-called “coyote whacking.”

Coyotes are classified as predators that can be killed indiscriminately, along with red fox, skunks and raccoons.

Most members of the Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee told Yin the panel wasn’t the proper forum for the bill.